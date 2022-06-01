Patch 9.3.5 (Silent Patch v2)

Change Log
- Fixed not being able to change spectating camera once joined on going match
- Fixed rare game breaking bug of being able to spectate even after spawning in match and not dying
- Fixed stuck in intro camera while joining the defender team after preparation phase after joining on going match
- Fixed main menu background having misprint
- Improved co-op map preview images for better readability
Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.
Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official
Discord French Community : Zero Hour France
Changed files in this update