Zero Hour update for 1 June 2022

Patch 9.3.5 (Silent Patch v2)

Patch 9.3.5 (Silent Patch v2) · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change Log

  • Fixed not being able to change spectating camera once joined on going match
  • Fixed rare game breaking bug of being able to spectate even after spawning in match and not dying
  • Fixed stuck in intro camera while joining the defender team after preparation phase after joining on going match
  • Fixed main menu background having misprint
  • Improved co-op map preview images for better readability

