Patch 9.3.5 (Silent Patch v2)

Change Log

Fixed not being able to change spectating camera once joined on going match

Fixed rare game breaking bug of being able to spectate even after spawning in match and not dying

Fixed stuck in intro camera while joining the defender team after preparation phase after joining on going match

Fixed main menu background having misprint

Improved co-op map preview images for better readability

Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.

Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official

Discord French Community : Zero Hour France