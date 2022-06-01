Content update 1.3 now on beta branch

1.3

Fixed an issue with The Exterminator dealing sharp type damage instead of blunt.

Fixed a bug that caused cockroaches to not move.

Fire damage dealt by Improved Lunge will now properly synergize with Pyromancer. Previously it would deal damage over time based on Fiery Weapon damage.

Now it will deal damage over time based on the fire damage dealt by Improved Lunge itself.

Fixed an issue with Parchment Grease allowing invalid targets.

Damage dealt by deflected projectiles is now increased by the player's melee damage. (Higher skill levels still provide a multiplier for the total amount)

Using a wand with enhanced shots loaded after losing the Power Reloads skill will now apply the damage bonus of level 1 Power Reloads (as opposed to none at all).

Doubled proc chance for electrified strikes.

Empty bottles will now be less expensive on higher dungeon levels.

Every shop location will now have one non-potion consumable for sale.

Added a scroll that transfers a portion of an item's armor value onto your character, destroying the item in the process.

Added water and wine as reagents to the alchemy system. You may now bind an empty or half-empty bottle to a hotkey and use it while aiming at a water, wine or lava source in the environment.

Water will create a two-piece stack of a diluted version of the other reagent; except for water + water, and water + wine, those have bespoke recipes. Wine has individual recipes with all other ingredients.

Adding lava to a bottle will have the same effect as adding a fire bomb. In total there are now 13 new recipes (disregarding dilutions).

I don't plan on making this feature known in a tutorial or anything. I prefer it being something to discover, so this shall be the only official piece of information on it.

Cups of wine will now appear in dungeon type 3.

Added the Hardiness skill, which grants a resistance to environmental hazards.

Added 11 new item images.

Replaced image for 3 other items.