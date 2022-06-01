Hello Hard-Life Closed Beta owners,

We've had a crazy influx of users to our discord due to some youtubers showing their experience with our closed-beta. Hard-Life is not out yet because it has not been finished yet. We provide keys when we can to some users who participate in events or have supported our mod through patreon. There is no charge for this game. It's just not out yet. I hope you can wait till we can provide the best gaming experience for you.

Example of users on youtube.



In Hard-Life news though!

Sentry hotfix Release!

We've just fixed some major issues with Sentry's not working correctly . We have some plans for the plotline to have sentries be friendly until the HECU fully take over the Black Mesa facility, They also have announcements in the game of their take-over (In the original) this gave us the idea to further push the idea of having friendly turrets till then. Unfortunately being super busy I had gotten distracted and left a line of code in there that left them friendly for some time now. This is now fixed in June Release.

We've provided a body for the player if you look down you can now see your feet - This can be managed with "r_drawlegs" in the console for now and will be in the options soon.

You can now pickup ammo with use key - There has been many issues with random small boxes spawning large magazines which are bigger than the area they can be in causing them to fall out of the world.

Soda Machine Update... How exciting!

New soda model / Pickup soda with use key as well / Breaking a soda (vending) machine will output random soda's now with different colors (Originally was only a large green super size)

Also if any bugs please report to our discord server.

https://discord.gg/tXgRBgFwCS