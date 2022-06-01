Big Patch V0.4.1.A , the "Encamp" bug has been slain and sent to the abyss!

Hey everyone, I tried to roll this patch out two days ago but then encountered some absolute game-breaking issues which totally threw me. Many users would play the game only to have it crashed when they reached the first town. Others would crash when they rolled a dice. Others yet would crash when they camped at night.

After two days of investigating ( and the worst of it was, it worked on my machine, my wife's machine, a few other friend's test machines etc ) I finally realised it might be a Windows 11 thing. So last night, I put the kids to bed, drove half an hour to go visit my mum, borrowed her laptop, installed Godot and the game and then started debugging into the night and today.

Turns out, there was an issue with Godot and Windows 11 - mainly to do with fonts but also file name inconsistencies. Who knew, right? Anyway, I have had confirmation from several users now that the game now works for them, so I sincerely hope this patch fixes this all for you guys and I can continue to get on with patching the actual 'game stuff!'

Today's patch by no means covers all the bugs and suggestions I've seen on the forums so far ( by the way, thank you for all your awesome feedback! ) but it's an inroads into fixing stuff and improving gameplay!

There'll be another update soon focusing on combat AI , enemies skipping turns and so on, but keep your bug reports and suggestion coming as they make a huge difference! Thank you!

Below are the latest patch notes for 0.4.1.A and the mega patch 0.4.0.B.

Cheers, Oli

V 0.4.0.B ( May 30 2022):

---- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES --------

Fixed the GAMEBREAKING crash that occurred when you visited a town after creating your character on some machines. This was an absolute battle to track down and fix but it should be working now. I believe it was to do with certain combinations of Windows machines and graphics cards.

Fixed a crash where the game exited when you rolled the dice. (Related to the campfire crash, in addition was a scene with a large font that got corrupted. Might have been the Malevolence at work)

Fixed a crash at the Grand Champion introduction - related to the large font issue aboves.

Fixed a crash that sometimes appeared when upgrading stat points

Fixed a crash that sometimes appeared after defeating a champion who offered charisma as a reward

Set graphics GLES version to GLES 3 by default ( fall back to GLES 2 ) . On very old graphics cards you may not see some textures, particles or glow effects.

Some memory optimizations to hopefully reduce crashes on older machines

Added game version number to settings screen

Temporarily changed the font on the '300 Days countdown' and D20 Battle Dice until a fix for large fonts is resolved

Shortened mini-stats popup rollover in combat so you can still press 'DONE" after a battle.

Fixed a bug where character HP in the red health bar still showed above zero after death

Fixed a bug where Ice Storm spell was showing up as Ice Shard III

Various story typo fixes

---- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

Fixed a bug where gladiators stuck on the final day would appear in Doomtrek and not trigger the endgame.

Attack stat now increases Magic and Sonic hit chances

---- BALANCE CHANGES & STAT FIXES ---

Strength now effects ranged damage ( makes sense the stronger you are the faster your arrow might fly )

Agility no longer effects ranged damage but increases Spell Hit Chance ( the more deft your fingers are , the more effective your spells )

Intellect no longer affects Spell Hit Chance but improves total essence (at half the rate stamina does)

Stamina now reduces your chance of falling off cliffs when pushed ( you have more 'will' to stay alive )

Fixed a bug where Wizards were getting +20% extra health instead of %20 extra essence through Magical Veins

Reduced the amount of essence you get each level but increased per stamina ( to make stamina more important)

Increased the essence cost of using skills ( slightly for physical, significantly for magic / sonic)

Increased the movement / jump distance per Agility point by 50%

Fixed a bug where the Unyielding talent made you take double damage instead of half ( ouch !)

Fixed a bug where resetting talents while dual wielding would allow you to keep the weapon in your alt hand equipped

Removed scaling damage modifier on special skill damages

Reduced base hit chance of elemental spells (fire/frost/lightning/necrotic/poison) by 20%.

Increased cooldown time on these spells from 6 to 7 turns.

Reduced hit chance of fart and burp hit chance by 10%

Set cooldown time on all class specific skills to 5 turns.

Changed algorithm for armour values to better represent armour item levels

--- BATTLE CHANGES ---

Fixed a bug where character pose animations did not play on the Spirit screen ( Inspired/Stressed)

Fixed a bug ( exploit! ) where CPU gladiators could use skills even while electrified

Fixed a bug (exploit! ) where CPU gladiators could use items even while immolated

Fixed a bug where casting certain spells while too close to your enemy ( Spiritual Hammer etc ) would miss your enemy and cause the game to stall

---- SHOP FIXES & CHANGES------

Fixed a bug where unequipping items that gave you bonus skills/talents actually removed talent points each time ( no way to recover these for pre-existing gladiators but you can reset all your talents at the enchanters )

You now must unequip your item before selling it in shops. Press Unequip first, then Sell

You can now Equip/Unequip items on the same panel without clicking on the listed item again

You can now buy items (but not skills) above your level. You cannot equip/use them in battle yet, but this way you can at least purchase and stash them for future use.

Items above your level now show up as red on inventory screens.

Doubled the average amount of items available for sale at any one time at the shops

Fixed a bug where the wrong (or equipped) item would be sold when players sold items at the shop (eek!)

