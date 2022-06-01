Game Mechanics - Update Part I of 4 - SP3

This patch brings a few changes and a lot of background preparation for the second part of the Mechanics Update.
Some major fixes:
-
The Color system bug has been fixed. This was due to an issue with CPU architecture preventing dll loads that should now be resolved.
-
You will notice there are cargo bays. They are visual for now. They were not intended to be included with this update, however they are now included as a major bug was found that needed immediate fixing and it is easier to leave them there, than to remove them.
There is a lot to come regarding items that can be installed on your ship, the cargo bays are one such example.
-
Colliders and ship interiors (in the space station) now load properly.
Changed files in this update