TOKOYO: The Tower of Perpetuity Full Version is Finally Here!

Hi everyone,

Once again, a massive thank you to all of you who have been waiting for TOKOYO: The Tower of Perpetuity's full release. We really really appreciate your patience as we continued to get the game ready for this huge day.

As of now the game has officially graduated from Early Access into the full 1.0 version! We hope you're excited for the powered-up version of the game!

In the full version, you will be able to enjoy the following features:

True boss and true ending implemented

Steam Achievements

New collectibles

New maps (over 300!) and gimmicks

Practive mode with challenging bosses

Furthermore, the full version also features official playable custom characters created by popular streamers, illustrators, and game designers. We have plans to bolster the character lineup even more, so stay tuned! Playable custom characters right now include:

Magurona, The VTuber Devil Queen by popular Japanese Virtual YouTuber (@ukyo_rst)

Diane the Mighty Goose cosplayer by Mighty Goose developer Richard Lems (@rilemtwit)

Sedeto the twinkle maker by Pop-culture lover and amazing graphics designer Sedeto (@Sedeto)

Many artists and illustrators have also blessed us with their amazing artwork, all of which will appear in a random order as loading screens while playing the game!

Finally, the original 13-track soundtrack for the game is also available for $4.99. For those of you who want even more TOKOYO in your lives, this may be perfect for you!