Notice of Update (6/3)

The latest game update patch was released today. The main changes and bug fixes are as follows:

New Feature Added: Auto Skip

The game’s High Speed Battle function automatically plays a selected action for one turn, and the Repeat function automatically repeats the previous action.

The new Auto Skip function has been added in this update, which automatically plays selected actions until the battle ends. Auto Skip will continue in all subsequent battles unless cancelled, making it easier to level up and collect items.

Keyboard/Pad Control Assignments Displayed in Guides After Changing Configuration Settings

The recently announced update to the Configuration Settings has been made to correct the issue of keyboard/pad control assignments not being reflected in the in-game guides.

If you have made any changes to the keyboard/pad control assignments prior to this update, please reset them. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Bugs Fixed

Bug causing items to disappear under certain conditions fixed.

We hope you continue to enjoy playing DEMON GAZE EXTRA!