1.0.23 Version Updates(EU Server)

Festival Only · Celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival

We've prepared delicious holiday food and blessed scented bags for the festival season!

Event Time: 2022.6.1-6.5

**

New Festival Food - Honey Zongzi, Meat Zongzi

**

We’ve prepared Zongzi, a Traditional Festival dish, with sweet and salty two kinds of flavor.

Produced from Cooking Pot using specified ingredients.

Chance to drop Sticky Rice when harvesting crops

**

New Festival Wine – Xionghuang Wine

**

Distill Xionghuang liquid using Larg Rectified Spirit and Xionghuang, bottling up the liquid to get Xionghuang Wine.

Chance to drop Xionghuang when mining ores

**

New Festival Decoration - Sachet Pendant

**

Complete daily Event quests and receive five colors of Sachet Pendant.

New Feature - Keyboard Setting

Can now change keyboard settings at menu bar.

Adjustments

1、All players with similar level section will receive the same Hard Mystery Realm Challenge daily quests.

2、Updated Home Infor Notification, automatically indexes identical items in Message Details.

3、Added Auto-walk. Press V to go forward automatically.

4、Adjusted the rewards of Daily planting quests.

5、Furniture now have different qualities.Change the description of Carpenter-Apprentice achievement

Bugfix

1、Fixes the bug where you can still dig Medieval Bookshelf after placing alcohols in it

2、Fixes the recipe of Yamato Shower Curtain

3、Fixes the maker’s information disappearing issue

4、Fixes a bug in Otherworld Garden

5、Fixes Tailor outfit crafting issue

6、Fixes the display issue when crafting carpenter outfit

7、Fixes number of stalls placement issue

8、Fixes the problem of some bow talents not taking effect

9、Fixes the bug where players cannot use right click to use items on hand

10、Changed one of the name of the dish Veg Soup to avoid confusion