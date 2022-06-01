 Skip to content

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition update for 1 June 2022

Ranked Map Rotation – May 31

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Here is the latest Ranked Map Rotation as determined by the developer picks and community vote. For the next two weeks, you’ll be able to pick from the new set of maps listed below!

Map pools as of: **6p Pacific (9p ET / 20:00 UTC / 22:00 CEST)** on **Tuesday, MMMM DD** to **Tuesday, MMMM DD**

👤 1v1 MAP POOL

This week's 1v1 Community Map Picks are in BOLD.
ARABIA
ARCHIPELAGO
ARENA
FOUR LAKES
LAND MADNESS
LAND NOMAD
SOCOTRA
[td]ARCHIPELAGO[/td]
[td]ARENA[/td]
[td]FOUR LAKES[/td]
[td]LAND MADNESS[/td]
[/tr][tr]
[td][/td]
[td][/td]
[/tr][tr]
[td]LAND NOMAD[/td]
[td]SOCOTRA[/td]
[/tr][/table]

👥 TEAM GAME MAP POOL

This week's TG Community Map Picks are in BOLD.
ARABIA
ARENA
BLACK FOREST
GOLD RUSH
HIDEOUT
MEGARANDOM
NOMAD
NORTHERN ISLES
OASIS
[td]GOLD RUSH[/td]
[td]HIDEOUT[/td]
[/tr][tr]
[td][/td]
[td][/td]
[td][/td]
[td][/td]
[/tr][tr]
[td]MEGARANDOM[/td]
[td]NOMAD[/td]
[td]NORTHERN ISLES[/td]
[td]OASIS[/td]
[/tr][/table]

