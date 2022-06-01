 Skip to content

DOOM TOMB update for 1 June 2022

DOOM TOMB Update: Alpha 3.3.0

Build 8847722

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quality of life changes:

Team recognition:

  • Players felt it was too difficult to distinguish teams from the color of the backpack. Explorers now carry a glowing outline of their team's color to limit confusion.

  • On a similar note, there was no way to distinguish between team mates and enemies when using the x-ray ability / seeing souls. Players now have their silhouettes matching their team's color.

  • The player details bar now shows the name of each player, accurately tracks the number of components held, and has a clear indicator showing who is possessed.

Balance Changes

  • Climb: The lack of cooldown made this ability far too easy to abuse. Climb now has an 8 second cooldown between uses.

  • Xay: No longer requires the user to be grounded.

  • The Ravine: The warp zone still let the explorers get too much distance on the demon. The demon now warps closer to the ground to reduce distance gained by explorers.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixes a bug where hitting a player while they were installing a component would let the installation go through
What's next?

