 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Saleblazers Playtest update for 1 June 2022

Team Deathmatch! As well as some bug fixes.

Share · View all patches · Build 8847501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Team Deathmatch Mode

We've added a new button to the Arena map that starts a simple team deathmatch gamemode with 2 teams against each other. Let us know how it goes! We'll be adding a bomb defusal map + mode soon.

We are still working on shopkeeping! These modes are just a way for interns to contribute to our game in a fun way and it allows us to stress test the game better.

We're mostly here with a few more bugfixes. Hang in there! And thank you, /r/lowendpcgaming gamers for helping us test on a variety of low end machines. More optimizations will be on the way.

Ronin Challenge is still LIve

As a reminder, please check out our PVE challenge for the chance to win $60 and 2x $30 Amazon gift cards if you beat our Ronin Challenge. Submit your best runs at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers.

Known Issues:

  • Fishing is bugged. Will fix ASAP.
  • Clients don't see correct wallet amounts until they pick up money.

New Additions:

  • Added PVP Deathmatch gamemode to the Arena map
  • Added new hit reaction animations
  • Added backend for localization, with Chinese Simplified being added first to the settings menu
  • Iterated on fishing minigame

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed fishing rod locking the player from being able to open the inventory
  • Fixed NRE when interacting with buildings using a hammer
  • Fixed trees not regenerating in PVE mode
  • Fixed rare animation bug where you sink through the floor
  • Fixed clients being unable to deflect bullets properly
  • Fixed bullets appearing from the wrong location when AI are in LOD form
  • Fixed thrown items not being affected by gravity once landing
  • Fixed memory leak from combining meshes that could potentially cause memory crashes after a few waves of PVE challenges
  • Fixed various fishing rod NREs
  • Added keybind support for in-game text
  • Fixed boars sometimes being offset each subsequent wave
  • Fixed mouse sensitivity sometimes resetting when joining
  • Fixed items not being removed from object pool
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link