Team Deathmatch! As well as some bug fixes.

Team Deathmatch Mode
We've added a new button to the Arena map that starts a simple team deathmatch gamemode with 2 teams against each other. Let us know how it goes! We'll be adding a bomb defusal map + mode soon.
We are still working on shopkeeping! These modes are just a way for interns to contribute to our game in a fun way and it allows us to stress test the game better.
We're mostly here with a few more bugfixes. Hang in there! And thank you, /r/lowendpcgaming gamers for helping us test on a variety of low end machines. More optimizations will be on the way.
Ronin Challenge is still LIve
As a reminder, please check out our PVE challenge for the chance to win $60 and 2x $30 Amazon gift cards if you beat our Ronin Challenge. Submit your best runs at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers.
Known Issues:
- Fishing is bugged. Will fix ASAP.
- Clients don't see correct wallet amounts until they pick up money.
New Additions:
- Added PVP Deathmatch gamemode to the Arena map
- Added new hit reaction animations
- Added backend for localization, with Chinese Simplified being added first to the settings menu
- Iterated on fishing minigame
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed fishing rod locking the player from being able to open the inventory
- Fixed NRE when interacting with buildings using a hammer
- Fixed trees not regenerating in PVE mode
- Fixed rare animation bug where you sink through the floor
- Fixed clients being unable to deflect bullets properly
- Fixed bullets appearing from the wrong location when AI are in LOD form
- Fixed thrown items not being affected by gravity once landing
- Fixed memory leak from combining meshes that could potentially cause memory crashes after a few waves of PVE challenges
- Fixed various fishing rod NREs
- Added keybind support for in-game text
- Fixed boars sometimes being offset each subsequent wave
- Fixed mouse sensitivity sometimes resetting when joining
- Fixed items not being removed from object pool
