Team Deathmatch! As well as some bug fixes.

Team Deathmatch Mode

We've added a new button to the Arena map that starts a simple team deathmatch gamemode with 2 teams against each other. Let us know how it goes! We'll be adding a bomb defusal map + mode soon.

We are still working on shopkeeping! These modes are just a way for interns to contribute to our game in a fun way and it allows us to stress test the game better.

We're mostly here with a few more bugfixes. Hang in there! And thank you, /r/lowendpcgaming gamers for helping us test on a variety of low end machines. More optimizations will be on the way.

Ronin Challenge is still LIve

As a reminder, please check out our PVE challenge for the chance to win $60 and 2x $30 Amazon gift cards if you beat our Ronin Challenge. Submit your best runs at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers.

Known Issues:

Fishing is bugged. Will fix ASAP.

Clients don't see correct wallet amounts until they pick up money.

New Additions:

Added PVP Deathmatch gamemode to the Arena map

Added new hit reaction animations

Added backend for localization, with Chinese Simplified being added first to the settings menu

Iterated on fishing minigame

Bug Fixes: