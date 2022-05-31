Bug Fixes, Balancing, QOL Shop, Rift Prep, and FUTURE ROADMAP

Hello again! Sorry for all the issues, and rough balancing but it's getting better!

Here is what was recently changed, and what our plan is for the next couple of updates.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed how old achievements were not unlocking.

Fixed some Objectives not completing/progressing.

Fixed crashing when zapping certain rugs within the warehouse.

Fixed Buy max not allowing you to get to the MAX value (it takes 2 clicks now, this will get better)

Many other little fixes.

Other additions:

Added 1 item to the Galaxy Shop (Quality of Life), this removes the unlocking animation within the computer.

(this shop button is located in the Gallatarium, this will be moved in the future. )

Started data alterations to get ready for the start of Dimensional Rifts, this will likely be released in the next update.

Roadmap: