Tournament of Beans update

This major update has a stupid robot in it!
Added, Bean Bot: a practice bot to fight against. To access this, enter a game single player and it will spawn in.
ToB is now on Itch.io!
Bug fixes on solo run maps.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This major update has a stupid robot in it!
Added, Bean Bot: a practice bot to fight against. To access this, enter a game single player and it will spawn in.
ToB is now on Itch.io!
Bug fixes on solo run maps.
Changed files in this update