Tournament of Beans update for 31 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This major update has a stupid robot in it!

Added, Bean Bot: a practice bot to fight against. To access this, enter a game single player and it will spawn in.

ToB is now on Itch.io!

Bug fixes on solo run maps.

