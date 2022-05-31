MULTIPLAYER - OUT NOW!

Features:

-Any player can host a room of up to 6 players

-different player skins/models to choose from (more will be added)

-Create private rooms (others will need the name to join) or public (will appear in the lobby and anyone can join

-Proximity voice chat (can be disabled in settings)

-PvP, players can kill/attack/damage each other. All your items are dropped on death so you can kill and loot players

-a "revive"/Ressurection system: When another player is killed by an entity, they will enter a "stunned" mode where they will have a countdown timer until they die. Another player can revive them before the counter reaches 0 and they will come back with a third of max health. The countdown time reduces each time until it can no longer work and you will die without being able to be revived

-the "revive" system only works if you are killed by an entity, so if another player kills you, you will instantly die and drop all your items to be looted

As expected with a huge new update, there will be some bugs. Please report any bugs, no matter how small, so they can be patched throughout the week!

Cheers!