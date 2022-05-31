Come dive into to another exciting release for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition! We hope you didn’t miss out on the Dynasties of India release!
With Summer fast-approaching (at least up here in the Northern Hemisphere!), our villagers have decided they’d like to take a vacation and throw a nice little event too! Here’s a quick look at some of the changes coming with this update:
- Villager Vacation Event!
- Bug fixes based on your feedback!
Be sure to dig down into the post below to get all of the juicy details before hopping in-game and checking them out firsthand.
This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!
[READ MORE HERE!](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/age-of-empires-ii-definitive-edition-update-62085/ style=button)
---```
◆ UPDATE 62085◆
### **BUILD SPOTLIGHT**
🤍May 31 through June 14🤍
_Age of Empires II: DE_ is celebrating Spring and the villagers decided they need a vacation! So pack a bag and book your ticket – the villagers are ready to go!
[table equalcells=1][tr]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/b1b34a76210459c9ac047d70ce178da8e729e026.png)[/td]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/879a66f71497c16ca4588f06f944ee72389069c5.png)[/td]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/e6549fc868173ebada79a60b647109e535f436a1.png)[/td]
[/tr][/table]
### New Rewards!
**TODAY through June 14th**, complete the in-game tasks within the time limit to unlock exclusive rewards!
[table]
[tr]
[td]Day ~[/td]
[td]🎯 **Sign into Xbox Live.**
🏆 Unlocks the new campaign characters profile icon.
💾 ***Required* if you want to save any rewards unlocked during the event!**[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Each of the following challenges must be unlocked in order and on separate days:
[table][tr][td]Day 1[/td][td]**🔒 [b]Kill a unit with Villagers.**
[/b]🧱 Unlocks a graphical mod where Villagers fiercely box with their fists as melee attack.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Day 2[/td]
[td]**🔒 Build a Siege Tower.**
🏆 Unlocks a profile icon of Villager posing as “We Can Do It”.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Day 3[/td]
[td]**🔒 [b]Gather 5000 Food in a single Skirmish or Multiplayer match.**
[/b] 🧱 Unlocks a graphical mod where dead Herdables turn into a stew in a large cooking pot.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Day 4[/td]
[td]**🔒 [b]Research an Elite Unique Unit upgrade in a Castle.**
[/b]🏆 Unlocks a profile icon of Villager looking at the blueprint of a castle.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Day 5[/td]
[td]**🔒 [b]Kill a Boar with your Town Center or Villagers.**
[/b]🧱 Unlocks a graphical mod where dead Boars turn into a medieval boar banquet.[/td][/tr][/table]
Remember: if you sign in to Xbox Live at any point during the event, you get to keep all the mods and profile icons you unlock! Sign in, earn your rewards, and enjoy!
>
