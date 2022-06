Log for update 1.55

5/24/2022

improved forklift in factory

fixed exiting bookstore to prevent loading below map bug

improved uzi

improved pit enemies and the exit when many levels deep

Adjusted battle message location in Window_Battlelog

Fixed hired switch check for gun shop timeclock.

Added random encounters to the pit.

Added Freedom fighter leader battler. Added encounter battle.

Added freedom leader debate.

Added more FF dialogue.

fixed loading save in dungeon bug. It was caused by scene_load fix for reloading map save(common event 166).

Added preserve TP between battles to every class.

Gimped confusion state and made confusion type of magic more expensive to prevent state spamming by enemies.