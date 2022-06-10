

Do you "mod" your stuff?

From changing car mufflers to mirror polishing the edge of my knives, modding was always a thing in my spare time. Modding guitars and pedals pointed me toward the signature fuzz sound you can hear in my music, and modding games moved me to the game development.

It would be awesome to play "ruthless" versions of my favorite titles from the past. Faster and with some extra stuff to spice up the challenge.

What I can do today is offer you a _RUTHLESSMOD version of some of the titles I launched. I am working on a tweaked TTV, and here is a QUICKERFLACK_RUTHLESSMOD ready for you to play right now!

I put extra six months of development inside the classic title, increasing the number of special units, adding full_auto, adding a "moving mass" unit, making a new procedural code to fit the extra challenge, and recording an all-new soundtrack.

I hope you can take a little break in your day to enjoy the hotter combat and test your reflexes.

Many many thanks!

Walter Machado

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2010110/QUICKERFLAK_RUTHLESSMOD