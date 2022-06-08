Update 1.12 Operation: Glasshouse - Hotfix

Hello everyone!

Welcome to the release notes for the Operation: Glasshouse Hotfix! Here are some tasty fixes for issues that we know were affecting many of you. We’re aware that there are other issues still affecting the game and tweaking that needs to be done to certain systems. We will continue working on these issues, but we wanted to get these bad boys out the door.

Read on!

Resolved issues

Fixed an issue where the player limit could be exceeded in versus and co-op play

Fixed an issue where explosives could do damage through walls and ceilings

Fixed an issue where crosshairs were missing for 4x, 4x-1x, 6x-3x, and 7x optics

Fixed an issue where the muzzle flash was missing when firing a weapon

Fixed an issue where 2x-1x Holo sights displayed a black texture in local play

Fixed an issue where part of the player model could disappear if the Brute face was equipped

Fixed an issue where using the default Insurgent head with the Brute torso resulted in a gap in the players torso

Fixed an issue where the Captive free gear set was locked behind an in-game currency transaction

Fixed an issue where the Brute hands were visible while aiming through scopes



We appreciate each and every one of you for your patience while we continue to work on addressing issues. As always, if you are experiencing any problems in Insurgency: Sandstorm, the best thing you can do is file a ticket with our support department. The information collected helps to understand specific causes and contexts, and everything reported to our support team greatly helps us with logging and investigating issues.

You can report an issue here: Submit a request – Insurgency: Sandstorm

Thanks!