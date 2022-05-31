Hotfix 1.0.3

I had reports that some people were seeing Book 1 collectibles reset by playing Book 3. Obviously this was terrible, every save is sacred, so I'm rushing a quick-fix through.
Other fixes I'll keep an eye on as the game rolls out, I'm following up on a couple of other bug reports, but that one was potentially bad enough that it woke me up at 5am determined to put a patch on it.
Changelog (1.0.3):
- Made Book 2 & 3 use its own system save file
- Save/Load button restored on Settings menu
- Loading new book 1 content from inside a conversation / ingame now cleans up itself properly (removing existing conversations, computerUI shuts down, etc)
