 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Love of Magic Book 2: The War update for 31 May 2022

Hotfix 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8846760 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I had reports that some people were seeing Book 1 collectibles reset by playing Book 3. Obviously this was terrible, every save is sacred, so I'm rushing a quick-fix through.

Other fixes I'll keep an eye on as the game rolls out, I'm following up on a couple of other bug reports, but that one was potentially bad enough that it woke me up at 5am determined to put a patch on it.

Changelog (1.0.3):

  • Made Book 2 & 3 use its own system save file
  • Save/Load button restored on Settings menu
  • Loading new book 1 content from inside a conversation / ingame now cleans up itself properly (removing existing conversations, computerUI shuts down, etc)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1570981
  • Loading history…
Depot 1570983
  • Loading history…
Depot 1570984
  • Loading history…
Depot 1570985
  • Loading history…
Depot 1570986
  • Loading history…
Depot 1570988
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link