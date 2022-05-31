 Skip to content

Amazing Frog? update for 31 May 2022

Mopeds, Jetskis and Drones Update Amazing Frog? V3 Beta

Amazing Frog? update for 31 May 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Mopeds, Jetskis and Drones is a V3 update.

Enjoy Mopeds, Jetskis and Drones Amazing Frog? V3 Update here and soon it will be possible to download V3 separately (pending approval). This will make updates much easier to manage for both V3 and V2 remastered. And don't worry! you won't lose your save files from the V3 Beta (I figured out how). It will just mean that V3 will be a separate app with its own steam page, but it is added to the Amazing Frog? package so if you have Amazing Frog? you will automatically have access to the new app.

Mopeds

JetSkis

Drones

Oh.. and Drones can be deadly ...

Enjoy the update and stand by for some summer activity

