Beta Branch Live

The Beta Branch for Dungeon Reels Tactics is now live! In it I'm currently working on the next update for Dungeon Reels Tactics. I wanted to reduce the length of the combat encounters without changing up the gameplay too much. Currently 3 enemies are spawned for each Party Member in your party. In the Beta I've turned about 1/3rd of the enemies into "Elites" that are the strength of 2 normal enemies. When enemies are spawning "Elites" are worth 2 units, so only an "Elite" and a non-elite would spawn together. This should reduce the amount of enemy turns in each encounter, mix up gameplay a bit more, and speed up the combat encounters. If you hop onto the Beta Branch let me know what you think of the new update on the Discord!

Dungeon Reels Tactics 1.8.2 [Beta]

Changes:

-Redesigned Flooded Rubble environment

-Slight balance adjustments

-Scores wont upload to leaderboard on Beta Track

-Fixed Enemies breaking Line of Sight rules on occasion

-Fixed Node Targetting previews during movement targetting

-Rebalanced Enemy Encounters

-Puppet Show Dialogue Fixes