Workshop localization update!

Hi everyone,

Long time no see, but it doesn't mean I was drinking a pina colada with Waffles (I wasn't).

I'm happy to share this new major update with 3 main new features:

Workshop localization

16:10 resolutions compatibility

Steam cloud saves

I have to be honest with you, this is the probably the last big update for Inspector Waffles and from now I'm going to focus mostly on my next games.

Workshop localization

Some weeks ago, I found out that some non official localizations were available on Internet: it was a good surprise to see some players who were interested to make their own translations of my game. I helped them by creating a easier framework to include it in game. Fortunately, Steam lets devs to implement Steam workshop for community content.

Anyway, with this new feature, you'll be able to make the game in any language you want. If you are interested, I made an article which describes everything you need to know: https://steamcommunity.com/workshop/discussions/18446744073709551615/5135803832916502175/?appid=1055850

Big special thanks to Vinczei who helped a lot to test it. He also did an hungary translation, which is super nice. You can already download it as a workshop item.

16:10 resolutions compatibility

Finally you can play Inspector Waffles in 16:10 resolutions, all bugs related to these screen resolutions are now fixed.

Steam cloud saves

Your save files are now stored in Steam cloud, you can now play through the game on different computers.

Thanks again for your feedbacks and support, and hope to share some news soon :)

-Yann