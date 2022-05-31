v0.35 aka The CO-OP update

Hey there people with friends! Here's a little patch that has been a long time coming: fixes for 2-player mode! (There's some other stuff thrown in too but whatever ;) )
v0.35
All Episodes:
- Two players can now play on the same keyboard
- Fixed the peeking mechanic not working on co-op
Episode 1:
- Changed the flare ammo to be completely orange, so it won’t hopefully be mistaken with the shotgun shells
- Fixed Player 2 getting stuck on the upper rope (though you can’t use the same rope at the same time)
- Added censors for the habitants of that other cabin
Episode 2:
- The ghouls now only attack if you’re not carrying anything and aren’t near a pushable switch
- The ghouls can destroy luggage trolleys now
- The cosplayers can be knocked out again
- The actors won't go insane by doing nothing anymore
- You shouldn’t be able to create acid holes leading into empty spaces anymore
- Made the killer sliiightly slower
- Added a sheriffs hat, the cops wont shoot you while wearing it
- Made Walt actually move between floors instead of just teleporting
- Fixed the censor stuff stopping working when moving with elevators
Episode 3:
- Made sure both players have their own cinematic effect on when playing in co-op
- Added a censor for that thing you can do with the fellas
