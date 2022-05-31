 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lakeview Cabin 2 update for 31 May 2022

v0.35 aka The CO-OP update

Share · View all patches · Build 8846109 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there people with friends! Here's a little patch that has been a long time coming: fixes for 2-player mode! (There's some other stuff thrown in too but whatever ;) )

v0.35

All Episodes:

  • Two players can now play on the same keyboard
  • Fixed the peeking mechanic not working on co-op

Episode 1:

  • Changed the flare ammo to be completely orange, so it won’t hopefully be mistaken with the shotgun shells
  • Fixed Player 2 getting stuck on the upper rope (though you can’t use the same rope at the same time)
  • Added censors for the habitants of that other cabin

Episode 2:

  • The ghouls now only attack if you’re not carrying anything and aren’t near a pushable switch
  • The ghouls can destroy luggage trolleys now
  • The cosplayers can be knocked out again
  • The actors won't go insane by doing nothing anymore
  • You shouldn’t be able to create acid holes leading into empty spaces anymore
  • Made the killer sliiightly slower
  • Added a sheriffs hat, the cops wont shoot you while wearing it
  • Made Walt actually move between floors instead of just teleporting
  • Fixed the censor stuff stopping working when moving with elevators

Episode 3:

  • Made sure both players have their own cinematic effect on when playing in co-op
  • Added a censor for that thing you can do with the fellas

Changed files in this update

Depot 1291791
  • Loading history…
Depot 1291792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link