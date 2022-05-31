v0.35 aka The CO-OP update

Hey there people with friends! Here's a little patch that has been a long time coming: fixes for 2-player mode! (There's some other stuff thrown in too but whatever ;) )

v0.35

All Episodes:

Two players can now play on the same keyboard

Fixed the peeking mechanic not working on co-op

Episode 1:

Changed the flare ammo to be completely orange, so it won’t hopefully be mistaken with the shotgun shells

Fixed Player 2 getting stuck on the upper rope (though you can’t use the same rope at the same time)

Added censors for the habitants of that other cabin

Episode 2:

The ghouls now only attack if you’re not carrying anything and aren’t near a pushable switch

The ghouls can destroy luggage trolleys now

The cosplayers can be knocked out again

The actors won't go insane by doing nothing anymore

You shouldn’t be able to create acid holes leading into empty spaces anymore

Made the killer sliiightly slower

Added a sheriffs hat, the cops wont shoot you while wearing it

Made Walt actually move between floors instead of just teleporting

Fixed the censor stuff stopping working when moving with elevators

Episode 3: