Fast moving around the map, bots have become smarter, pause in the game menu

The most important part of the update is the ability to quickly move around the map! Now if you hold down the Shift key, the main character turns off the levitation engine and falls to the ground. Another very fast engine is switched on. It rotates the spherical body of the protagonist, forcing him to move in the right direction. In a sense, the character becomes a unicycle. Movement speed is increased by 2 times. Action in this mode becomes more! In the settings, you can enable the mode of switching to a third-person view during fast travel. But this setting is disabled by default.

The server owner or a player playing in offline mode can pause the game. To do this, simply open the game menu by pressing the ESC key.

The scope size now depends on the current spread of bullets.

Bots now rarely get stuck in walls.

Bots only jump when they can jump onto an object in front of them.

Bots are now harder to hit with a gun. They maneuver at the sight of the enemy, not giving a chance to hit them.

A new algorithm for choosing a random position for spawning on the map.

Smooth rotation of the death camera at the beginning towards the enemy in order to understand where the shot came from.

Zombies spawn within a radius from the location of the players. It didn't work correctly before.