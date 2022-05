Improved the assortment of weapons at the merchant

Fixed behavior of workers when attacked by enemies

Fixed vehicle refueling

Fixed vision range for workers

Fixed critical bug in AI (reaction time)

P. S .: Thank you very much, dear players, I try to implement most of your wishes and ideas. I truly believe that yous and I can make an amazing game! Do not forget to leave reviews on the game page, this will be the best reward for me!