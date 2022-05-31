 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 31 May 2022

Treasure map improvements and player movement updates

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.20
-Fixed Treasure maps that found sunken islands and thought they had been valid treasure locations. Maps with invalid (sunken island) locations should look for new island locations with this update.
-Improved Treasure Map drop treasure quality
-Setup the player position to show up in the treasure map window
-Improved conversation logic so the camera doesn't "pop" as much between dialogs
-Improved roof thatch visuals
-Improved player movement logic to handle going up/down hills better
-Updated Mega Golem look at logic to improve how much it looks back and forth from the player to a rock it wants to pickup
-Setup Adventure experience to be awarded for pirate towers when you defeat them
-Improved AI so they don't attack if the loading screen is taking a very long time after respawn from dying in deep ocean and being moved to an island

