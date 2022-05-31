 Skip to content

Bad Memories update for 31 May 2022

0.7.5 is life!

Bad Memories update for 31 May 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8845474

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Alright, it's update time!
As I said, this is a little bit smaller update than last time, but somehow I still added more content than I had planned initially, so it's bigger as planned, but still not as big as the last one^^
It's getting naughty this time (even more than last time ;) and there will be a little surprise at the end.
No new achievements this time, but I hope you still like it and most importantly, have fun!

Changelog 0.7.5

  • 839 new render
  • 56 new animations (some combined to one)
  • re-made some older stuff
  • added new stuff to the gallery (yes, this time I actually remembered it)
  • minor fixes, mostly typos and bad grammar
  • added some new sfx
