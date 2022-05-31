0.7.5 is life!

Alright, it's update time!
As I said, this is a little bit smaller update than last time, but somehow I still added more content than I had planned initially, so it's bigger as planned, but still not as big as the last one^^
It's getting naughty this time (even more than last time ;) and there will be a little surprise at the end.
No new achievements this time, but I hope you still like it and most importantly, have fun!
Changelog 0.7.5
- 839 new render
- 56 new animations (some combined to one)
- re-made some older stuff
- added new stuff to the gallery (yes, this time I actually remembered it)
- minor fixes, mostly typos and bad grammar
- added some new sfx
Changed files in this update