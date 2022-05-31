Share · View all patches · Build 8845446 · Last edited 31 May 2022 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy

v.1.8.8 (May 31, 2022)

Added: New option in Settings > Edit Mode > Group WASD Undos. This will reduce the number of undo states when moving the select with the WASD keys. This will be enabled by default.

Added: New option in Settings > Edit Mode > Object Mode Hide All. This will hide everything outside of an object when in Object Edit Mode.

Added: Flip/Mirror hotkeys (F and R keys) to Painting panel for use with selection tools. You can change these by going to Edit > Buttons > Painting..

Added: Rotate Left/Right bindings to Painting panel for use with selection tools. They are unbound by default. You can change these by going to Edit > Buttons > Painting..

Fixed: Undoing the Add Camera or Add Light would cause an error, preventing the Redoing of it and leaving a ghost item listed in the Scene panel.

Fixed: Edges were not selectable from backside if doublesided mode was enabled.

Fixed: Sticky tool and Block tool would not work from backside if doublesided mode was enabled.

Fixed: Tileset,UVs,Painting panels would sometimes pan the tileset momentarily when holding spacebar and clicking the 3d view to rotate.

Fixed: You could still select and edit edges of tiles if the tiles were hidden.

