This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Adventurers!

New World Update 1.5.1 downtime will begin at 11PM PT (6AM UTC) on May 31. This weekly update features fixes for PvP, some weapons fixes, and more. Find the full list of changes below.

Umbral Shards, Gems, and Repair Kits can no longer be dragged directly from Storage onto equipped items. This should prevent instances where upgrading shows you the wrong amount of available shards.

Faction control point crafting yield bonuses will now compound additively — instead of multiplicatively — with yield bonuses from tradeskill armor/levels.

Improved tier 3 aptitude rewards for the furnishing tradekskill.

Fixed an issue causing certain moving or homing attacks to become stuck in place (for example, Isabella's Corruption Fissures, Caretaker's Swarm, Plague Ghost's Disease Cloud).

Improved audio performance on min spec devices.

Weapons

Blunderbuss - Claw Shot: Fixed an issue that could cause normal shots to deal no damage for a short time after using this ability.

Ice Gauntlet - Entombed: Fixed an issue where this ability did not receive the correct healing reduction in Arenas.

Bow: Fixed an issue that caused charged bow shots to have reduced accuracy.

PvP

We are increasing the arena Salt and XP rewards to be more generous, given the time most players will spend in the mode. We are adjusting the daily cap at 40 matches per day or approximately 3 hours of daily PvP Arena matches. After 40 matches in 24 hours, we will reward players 25% of the original PvP Salt and PvP XP rewards. This keeps it possible to play for as long as you want while more optimally rewarding for the first 3 hours daily.

Increased the amount of coin in each of the coin packs received from the PvP Rewards Track.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to circumvent damage from the Arena’s Ring of Fire by using certain abilities.

Fixed an issue where opening the Scoreboard (default: N key) during a PvP Game Mode would kick the player out of the match which would also result in a Leaver Penalty.

Thanks for your support! We'll see you in Aeternum.