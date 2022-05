Hello colonizer!

Changes:

Auto Harvest! No need to click on the Harvest button

Crops grow slower

Farm is no longer called Wheat Field

No longer spending money on livestock when the farm is full

Farm is closing by temperature - 7°C closes 15°C opens

No F word anymore

Fixed Icons position, was wrong since the last update

If you are not happy with the changes, go to Discord and tell us more what you wish for!