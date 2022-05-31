 Skip to content

sunny-place update for 31 May 2022

PATCH - v1.00! EARLY ACCESS EXIT!!

Last edited by Wendy

BIG THANKS to everyone that supported sunny-place in early access!
I wouldn't have been able to get the game this far without you. ːss3dHeart3ː
It got pretty rushed at the end, but hey, nothing ever goes as planned. :)

Anyways, on to the update!
New things!

  • New track! 4-1!!
    A jumpy squiggly track with a broken final turn.
  • The game has an ending now!
  • And other small bugfixes.

Postlaunch things I'd like to do!

  • More outfits, escpecially more hairstyles.
  • Completely rework car customisation.
  • Make tavern more taverny, and have things to do in it.
  • More music.
  • Achievements and stats.
  • Better leaderboards.
  • Cloudsaves.
  • Begin protoyping sunny-place 2, a totally different game lol.

I'm not sure how much time I'll be able to put aside to get these things done, but I'll try my best :)

I hope everything works! Until next time!
xoxo tjerny

