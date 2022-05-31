PATCH - v1.00! EARLY ACCESS EXIT!!

Share · View all patches · Build 8845103 · Last edited 31 May 2022 – 20:52:15 UTC by Wendy

BIG THANKS to everyone that supported sunny-place in early access!

I wouldn't have been able to get the game this far without you. ːss3dHeart3ː

It got pretty rushed at the end, but hey, nothing ever goes as planned. :)

Anyways, on to the update!

New things!

New track! 4-1!!

A jumpy squiggly track with a broken final turn. The game has an ending now!

And other small bugfixes.

Postlaunch things I'd like to do!

More outfits, escpecially more hairstyles.

Completely rework car customisation.

Make tavern more taverny, and have things to do in it.

More music.

Achievements and stats.

Better leaderboards.

Cloudsaves.

Begin protoyping sunny-place 2, a totally different game lol.

I'm not sure how much time I'll be able to put aside to get these things done, but I'll try my best :)

I hope everything works! Until next time!

xoxo tjerny