PATCH - v1.00! EARLY ACCESS EXIT!!

BIG THANKS to everyone that supported sunny-place in early access!
I wouldn't have been able to get the game this far without you. ːss3dHeart3ː
It got pretty rushed at the end, but hey, nothing ever goes as planned. :)
Anyways, on to the update!
New things!
- New track! 4-1!!
A jumpy squiggly track with a broken final turn.
- The game has an ending now!
- And other small bugfixes.
Postlaunch things I'd like to do!
- More outfits, escpecially more hairstyles.
- Completely rework car customisation.
- Make tavern more taverny, and have things to do in it.
- More music.
- Achievements and stats.
- Better leaderboards.
- Cloudsaves.
- Begin protoyping sunny-place 2, a totally different game lol.
I'm not sure how much time I'll be able to put aside to get these things done, but I'll try my best :)
I hope everything works! Until next time!
xoxo tjerny
Changed files in this update