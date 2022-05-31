Update v1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8845051 · Last edited 31 May 2022 – 19:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hey Papas!

First official patch. I feel like a real developer now. This one is a general security patch to prevent common softlock bugs and errors.

Should only process a single click for most interact-ables. This effects: Talking to NPCs/ checking signs, UI buttons (overworld, readings, and battles), interacting with environmental puzzles, flipping cards, triggering cutscenes, interacting with minigame objs, etc.

Adds "the door is locked" for the two empty houses in Swords.

Adds a line by the librarian to direct players to explore the stat screen menu in spirit duels.

Increases % chance to activate present (from 50% to 60%).

Have fun! Next update will address some QoL improvements.

Daniel ~ Appa's Papas