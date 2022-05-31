Update v1.0.3

Hey Papas!
First official patch. I feel like a real developer now. This one is a general security patch to prevent common softlock bugs and errors.
- Should only process a single click for most interact-ables. This effects: Talking to NPCs/ checking signs, UI buttons (overworld, readings, and battles), interacting with environmental puzzles, flipping cards, triggering cutscenes, interacting with minigame objs, etc.
- Adds "the door is locked" for the two empty houses in Swords.
- Adds a line by the librarian to direct players to explore the stat screen menu in spirit duels.
- Increases % chance to activate present (from 50% to 60%).
Have fun! Next update will address some QoL improvements.
Daniel ~ Appa's Papas
Changed files in this update