Starsand now available for Steam Deck

Hello desert runners!

The nights in Starsand are cold and unwelcoming. That's when you like to lie down beside a fire and dream away. The last dream, however, was strange, as strange as this place.

Shortly after you had fallen asleep, you woke up in this dream, " roused " by strange noises from the depths of the desert. You got up and took a few steps, only to be horrified to realise that one of your nasty alien friends was shooting towards you at ludicrous speed! In a flash, you prepared to fight, but then the weirdest thing happened.

It stopped, dropped a small box in front of you, made an almost incomprehensible noise that sounded like "Play!" or something like that. Then it disappeared as quickly as it had arrived.

It was then that you truly awoke, and with it the revelation that you can now play Starsand with a Steam Deck!

We hope you've already picked up a copy, and we hope you enjoy this version of our game.

Tunnel Vision and Toplitz Productions