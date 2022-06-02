The Time for Cheating is Now

Card Shark is now available for everyone to play!

_We have brought together all sorts of ruffians, scoundrels and hooligans because a great opportunity has reached our midst. In Card Shark, you'll take the least ethical path to achieve wealth, fame and status by cheating your way up the aristocracy.

But that path is also a dangerous one. The risks you take can leave you in worse shape than your humble beginnings or even take your life if you are not careful. _

From all of us at Nerial, we want to thank you sincerely for joining us on this journey to launch. Making a game is like manipulating a deck. Managing and fine-tuning each step to bring wonder out of what appears to be random chance.

We believe we have created a unique and artful experience. To be completely honest, this isn't the type of game that typically performs very well on Steam. However, if you do enjoy our game, we hope that you'll leave a positive review! It really helps us continue to make games that reimagine real life in surprising ways.

So as you start this new adventure of delectable deceit, we hope you will have fun, learn something new and cheat your opponents' pockets dry.

