Version 1.4.22 release notes

The last build of the 1.4 series is now live in the default branch! Development for this last build series was focused on preparing the game for the optimizations required in version 1.5, but a new major user feature was also developed, for blueprint sharing in the Steam Workshop.

Multiple blueprint collections

Steam Workshop support for sharing and subscribing to blueprint collections

New building modding features

More multithreading optimizations, the most visible being much faster game loading