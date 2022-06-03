 Skip to content

NIMBY Rails update for 3 June 2022

Version 1.4.22 release notes

Build 8844845

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The last build of the 1.4 series is now live in the default branch! Development for this last build series was focused on preparing the game for the optimizations required in version 1.5, but a new major user feature was also developed, for blueprint sharing in the Steam Workshop.

  • Multiple blueprint collections
  • Steam Workshop support for sharing and subscribing to blueprint collections
  • New building modding features
  • More multithreading optimizations, the most visible being much faster game loading
