Share · View all patches · Build 8844796 · Last edited 1 June 2022 – 18:13:15 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

In recent days, we have received some complaints about the incorrect position of the hands on some headsets.

We are glad to tell you that we have fixed this problem.

Fixed

Fixed hand placement for headsets: Valve Index, HTC Vive and Oculus Quest 1/2

We are also continuing to work on other issues that will be fixed in the near future.

Join our Discord server for live discussions and fresh news about the upcoming updates.

Best regards,

Joy Way team.