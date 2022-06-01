Patch 1.0.09 Released: New Weapons, Combat Improvements and More!

Fellow swashbucklers,

Another big update is now live, featuring major improvements for melee and ranged combat! We’ve added several new weapons including the much-requested Musket, and we’ve made swords and guns more varied and satisfying to use. Read on for the full details!

Buccaneers! Version 1.0.09

New Features

The weapon loadout chest has been added to all cabins, allowing you to change your equipped weapons without visiting a blacksmith.

All melee weapons now have a “Parry” stat which indicates how easy it is to trigger a parry with it. A higher value allows you to trigger a parry earlier in the enemy’s attack animation.

VR mode: Move your weapon forwards to intercept the enemy’s blade (holding it steady results in a regular block).

Non-VR mode: Press the “Block” button (holding the button before the attack starts results in a regular block).

Added a parrying mechanic to melee combat which allows you to temporarily stun enemies, increasing melee damage against them. To trigger a parry, perform the following action after an enemy starts swinging their weapon, but before their attack hits you:

Changes

Blocking melee attacks now absorbs a percentage of the damage instead of negating it completely (but parrying blocks all damage). All melee weapons now have a “Block” stat which indicates the percentage of damage they absorb.

You now need to hold down the Block button to block with a sword instead of pressing it, so you can block for as long as you want.

Pistols and heavy weapons no longer auto-reload after firing; you can now trigger this manually by pressing the Fire button again.

Added new weapons:

Musket (Common) - Long range, single-shot heavy weapon with a bayonet melee attack.

Cutlass (Common) - Sword with 4-foot reach, medium damage, slow swing speed, high block and medium parry.

Falchion (Rare) - Sword with 4-foot reach, high damage, very slow swing speed, medium block and low parry.

Double-Barrelled Pistol (Rare) - Ranged weapon with two barrels that functions like the Pepper-box, but with higher range, damage and accuracy.

Sabre (Exotic) - Sword with 4-foot reach, medium damage and swing speed, very high block and low parry.

Nock Gun (Exotic) - Seven-barrelled heavy weapon that fires all barrels at once, dealing very high damage at medium range, but has a long reload time.

Rebalanced some existing weapons:

Rapier - Reduced damage, increased swing speed and increased reach to 5 feet (this was previously reported incorrectly as 4 feet, but was closer to 5). It also has low block and high parry stats, and is now Rare with a higher purchase cost.

Dagger - Increased swing speed and allowed blocking as the secondary action. It has very low block and high parry stats.

Flintlock Pistol - Increased damage so fewer shots are required to kill tougher enemies.

Pepper-box - Increased reload time to 5.5 seconds (was 4 seconds).

Blunderbuss - Increased purchase cost to 1,750 DB (was 1,000 DB).

Changed the starting loadout in the prologue quest to give you a Rapier, Double-Barrelled Pistol and Musket.

While playing the prologue quest, you can no longer purchase small or medium weapons above Rare or large weapons above Common quality.

The sword you pick up during the prison escape is now a Cutlass instead of a Rapier.

Added archery-style targets to the blacksmiths which show bullet holes on impact.

Added new weapon textures and updated some existing ones, giving the Blunderbuss and Rapier different textures to make them more visually unique.

Removed the “lunge” swing from melee attacks and made it easier to chain swings together for more fluid animations.

Player ranged attacks now play hit sounds on impact, including a separate sound for headshots.

Added new firing/melee sound effects for some weapons to make them more distinctive.

Pistol and heavy weapon ranges have been rounded up/down to more sensible numbers where applicable (e.g. Flintlock Pistol’s range is now 50 feet instead of 49).

Weapons in the loadout chest are now sorted by size and rarity.

NPC health bars now reposition to match the camera height in close quarters for better visibility.

Increased starting funds (after the prologue quest) to 2,000 DB.

Added reward funds for some quest objectives in “Trial by Fire” and “The Hunt”.

Merged the “Show ship” controller hotkey with “Set sail/stop” on the world map, as the two actions are never active at the same time. Both now use the “X” button.

Added a controller hotkey for the “Set Destination” and “Dock” functions on the world map (both use the “Y” button).

If a ship gets reduced to zero crew, it can now be boarded without being dismasted.

Weapon pick-up sound effects no longer play when browsing the loadout chest.

Improved ambient sound effects at sea, in the cabin and in blacksmiths.

[VR] Adjusted the minimum time between melee attacks on all weapons to more closely match non-VR damage-per-second.

[VR] Removed the “half damage” swing threshold for melee attacks, so you can now do full damage with slower swings.

[VR] Weapons now have bespoke holster models, and holsters are now visible on your chest when you have the required ability.

[VR] The post-battle UI now appears in front of objects and quest notifications to avoid being obscured.

[VR] Subtitles now appear in front of objects for better readability.