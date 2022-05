Share · View all patches · Build 8844387 · Last edited 31 May 2022 – 16:39:16 UTC by Wendy

Today we have another small patch that has a few game improvements and fixes:

Improved collisions for the gems on the quicksand level

Fix the networked player names sometimes appearing as "[unknown]"

Reduce the network traffic for networked games

Pause the timer when in the pause menu, the character has to stand still

Thank you all!