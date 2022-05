Share · View all patches · Build 8844115 · Last edited 31 May 2022 – 15:26:08 UTC by Wendy

Complete list of fixes:

SCRIPTS:

-(SQUIRREL) Fixed script problem where Yalo would spawn multiple times after defending the island in the SQUIRREL story.

RESOURCES:

-Added demonQueen ("Queen Demon"), which spawns at random times at night on the coastal maps in the NIGHTMARE DLC.

STORY FILES: (requires starting a new game)

-(NIGHTMARE) Added new object: demonQueen.