Bleakfyre Harrows - New Beta Build Release

Share · View all patches · Build 8844110 · Last edited 31 May 2022 – 15:26:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new content update is now live on the Steam Beta Branch!

If you wish to play this build, make sure to switch your game version to the Steam Beta Branch!

The [Bleakfyre Harrows] update features a whole new story chapter, with a new town, dungeon, and lewd animated scenes! (see full changelog list below)

Please list your found bugs and issues to the appropriate channels in the official discord!

[https://discord.gg/C7JKZKS](OFFICIAL DISCORD)

I'm compelled to explain why this particular update took an unusually long time to be released.

The TL;DR of it is that I had been suffering from a debilitating mental depression from an unclear physical cause, which I believe I have now overcome after many lifestyle changes/experiments.

I feel inclined to apologize profusely to everyone who has supported the project to date, even if in retrospect, the depression turned out to be outside of my immediate control.

I have been a powerhouse of work and motivation for these past two weeks and am very hopeful that I'll be able to continue at this pace!

I'm very sorry that I left you all waiting so long for new content and fixes to Venture Seas. Moving forward, I'm genuinely excited to be working at my maximum ability/enjoyment again!

CHANGELOG

Content Additions

Main Story - Chapter 5 added

New dungeon - Bleakfyre Harrows

----New unique artwork race - Greblins (Warrior and Shaman versions)

----New unique artwork race - Emberkin

----New boss - Minoguar

----Reworked Voidling/summon visual design

----New items - Food, Armor, Weapons, Materials, Treasures, Cosmetics

----New Runes: [Incinerate], [Flaming Target], [Ashes to Ashes], [Cleanse]

New town - Itzayula

----New unique artwork character - Priestess Akna

----New character/animated still - Goddess Kisin

----New repeatable lewd artwork featuring Akna and Kisin

New side content - Grindhouse Coffee (futa coffee shop)

----New unique character artwork - Nadia

----2 new repeatable animated lewd scenes with Nadia

Added several new transformation items

----Dubious Blue Pill - Penis size increase

----Frigid Essence - Penis size decrease

----Brotox Injection - Change face to masculine

----He-Shea Butter Facial - Change face to androgynous

----Sizzling Salve - Change body type to lean

----Felidan Pheromones - Ball size decrease

----Fun Juice - Ball size increase (Updated info and text scene)

----Siren's Breath - Reduces breast size (Updated info and text scene)

----All items above can now be crafted or purchased (from limited vendor inventory)

Added new clothing items

----Tribal Armor

----Breezy Top (supports custom color)

----Tribal Tasset

----Tribal Gloves

----Tribal Sandals

New 'Eye-Shadow' type functionality

----Can change at 'Nyaura' town alchemist trader - [Flirty], [Tribal] added

New voicebanks for giantess and quirky feminine

----Added giantess voice to Hydra and Yeti

----Added quirky feminine to Mariel and Alexis

Added environmental color 'tinting' system to characters (Averages pixels from bg image)

Added particle-based weather system

----Added new 'snowfall weather' particle effect to appropriate scenes

----Added new 'rainfall' particle effect to appropriate scenes

----Added new 'foggy' particle effect to appropriate scenes

Several new environment artworks

All slime enemy designs have new unique artwork reworks

Several new special scenes to various existing dungeons (future lewd scenes)

'Tribal' makeup alternate for aurelia (will be an unlockable special costume in future)

Added many new travel/journey blurbs to show after completing a ship journey

Added a few minor NPCs into the game for more variation in existing content

New sex looping sound system (currently only on new scenes)

New ambiance audio tracks (added appropriately throughout the game)

Other Changes

Added validation code for active/completed quests arrays for existing save files

----This should fix some broken progression in existing save files

----Added main story event validation when loading a file

Improved 'product use' error checks and text alerts

Removed 'Dark Pit' Event in Ruined Alcazar

Improved paper-doll part coloring with darker skin tones

Dungeon info files can now have a 'default ambiance' track set

Slightly buffed dungeon exp gain from completing a zone

Expedition end panel will now always show, no matter how a dungeon has ended

You will no longer take backtracking damage during expeditions while on casual difficulty

Reworked some code in preparation for further modding support

Converted buttons in character info panel to tooltips

Functionality to add colored text to tooltips

Added option to surrender during Expedition Map screen

Can now only mark 1 target at a time during combat

Equipment and Outfits are returned to ship inventory when dismissing crewman/whore

Food item use now only shows active Expedition members

Replaced some Vinthal anger voice clips

Tweaks to mouth movement system for main characters

Enemy skins/body can now be set for combat encounters from spreadsheets

Optimized animated sex code

Changed some item descriptions/info

Slightly altered appearance of some existing NPCs

Updated functionality of old spreadsheet scripts & added a few new scripts

Minor tweaks to many scenes throughout the game (improved transitions, audio etc...)

Added cheat/debug skip to the start of each in-game chapter

----Provides relevant gear/levels for characters

Added hotkey rebinding menu for 0-9 (more hotkey support to come)

----Added keybinding for hiding/showing UI (num_5 default)

----Added keybinding for quicksaving (and new save slot) (num_0 default)

----Added keybinding for using kits during expeditions (hotkeys z|x|c)

Added buyback option from traders

----Can buyback any sold item (anywhere), at an increased cost

New ship upgrade allowing brothel workers to [Rest Up] quicker

----Ship upgrades now validate on load

Bug/Issue Fixes

Fixed progression issue after the end of Deepmount Caverns

Fixed dungeon zone slots not cycling as intended (causing progression issues)

Fixed issue where monk fight would be loaded instead of void behemoth in sakura jungle

Fixed major issues with scene transitions/fade system

Fixed coin not being removed for chapter 4 ship and outfit upgrades

Fixed Lai li fight incorrectly leading to void behemoth fight

Fixed food usage issue in dungeons, where crew selection wouldn't be prompted

Fixed Crewman and Whore prospects available in towns not saving/loading correctly

Fixed some issues with yeti fisting lewd scene

Fixed Town Requests progressing before player accepts them

Fixed duplicate town requests generated from town board

Fixed UI issues with animated UI when opening combat loot bags

Fixed issue with SexManager sprite skin changing code

Fixed default audio slider imbalance

Fixed issues with the silhouette system

Fixed issue with Aurelia footplay scene when the player has a cock

Fixed ball size not adjusted to match cock size in intro editor

Fixed 'Southern Eccentric' NPC having an unintended feminine voice

Fixed arms not being skin tinted in Aurelia sex scene

Fixed combat stat descriptions showing unintended letters/symbols

Fixed central continent showing the wrong name on the world map

Fixed wrong ambiance and music playing when leaving outfitter tent in Sea of Tents

Fixed some issues involving screen-wide particle effects

Fixed Troll NPCs not having a mouth in some expressions

Fixed Troll Hunter appearing at the edge of the screen during the pre-combat scene

Fixed unintended random Uthgar boss fight in Deepmount Caverns

Fixed crash caused by rudely declining Vinthal for sex after he walks you home

Fixed several reported typos in scenes

Fixed a bunch of other minor bugs that I neglected to note

Please join the official discord to report any bugs or issues:

[https://discord.gg/C7JKZKS](OFFICIAL DISCORD)

Thank you so much for your attention and feedback!

Stay tuned for further updates.