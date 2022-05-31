Bleakfyre Harrows - New Beta Build Release

A new content update is now live on the Steam Beta Branch!
If you wish to play this build, make sure to switch your game version to the Steam Beta Branch!
The [Bleakfyre Harrows] update features a whole new story chapter, with a new town, dungeon, and lewd animated scenes! (see full changelog list below)
I'm compelled to explain why this particular update took an unusually long time to be released.
The TL;DR of it is that I had been suffering from a debilitating mental depression from an unclear physical cause, which I believe I have now overcome after many lifestyle changes/experiments.
I feel inclined to apologize profusely to everyone who has supported the project to date, even if in retrospect, the depression turned out to be outside of my immediate control.
I have been a powerhouse of work and motivation for these past two weeks and am very hopeful that I'll be able to continue at this pace!
I'm very sorry that I left you all waiting so long for new content and fixes to Venture Seas. Moving forward, I'm genuinely excited to be working at my maximum ability/enjoyment again!
CHANGELOG
Content Additions
Main Story - Chapter 5 added
New dungeon - Bleakfyre Harrows
----New unique artwork race - Greblins (Warrior and Shaman versions)
----New unique artwork race - Emberkin
----New boss - Minoguar
----Reworked Voidling/summon visual design
----New items - Food, Armor, Weapons, Materials, Treasures, Cosmetics
----New Runes: [Incinerate], [Flaming Target], [Ashes to Ashes], [Cleanse]
New town - Itzayula
----New unique artwork character - Priestess Akna
----New character/animated still - Goddess Kisin
----New repeatable lewd artwork featuring Akna and Kisin
New side content - Grindhouse Coffee (futa coffee shop)
----New unique character artwork - Nadia
----2 new repeatable animated lewd scenes with Nadia
Added several new transformation items
----Dubious Blue Pill - Penis size increase
----Frigid Essence - Penis size decrease
----Brotox Injection - Change face to masculine
----He-Shea Butter Facial - Change face to androgynous
----Sizzling Salve - Change body type to lean
----Felidan Pheromones - Ball size decrease
----Fun Juice - Ball size increase (Updated info and text scene)
----Siren's Breath - Reduces breast size (Updated info and text scene)
----All items above can now be crafted or purchased (from limited vendor inventory)
Added new clothing items
----Tribal Armor
----Breezy Top (supports custom color)
----Tribal Tasset
----Tribal Gloves
----Tribal Sandals
New 'Eye-Shadow' type functionality
----Can change at 'Nyaura' town alchemist trader - [Flirty], [Tribal] added
New voicebanks for giantess and quirky feminine
----Added giantess voice to Hydra and Yeti
----Added quirky feminine to Mariel and Alexis
Added environmental color 'tinting' system to characters (Averages pixels from bg image)
Added particle-based weather system
----Added new 'snowfall weather' particle effect to appropriate scenes
----Added new 'rainfall' particle effect to appropriate scenes
----Added new 'foggy' particle effect to appropriate scenes
Several new environment artworks
All slime enemy designs have new unique artwork reworks
Several new special scenes to various existing dungeons (future lewd scenes)
'Tribal' makeup alternate for aurelia (will be an unlockable special costume in future)
Added many new travel/journey blurbs to show after completing a ship journey
Added a few minor NPCs into the game for more variation in existing content
New sex looping sound system (currently only on new scenes)
New ambiance audio tracks (added appropriately throughout the game)
Other Changes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Bug/Issue Fixes
- Fixed progression issue after the end of Deepmount Caverns
- Fixed dungeon zone slots not cycling as intended (causing progression issues)
- Fixed issue where monk fight would be loaded instead of void behemoth in sakura jungle
- Fixed major issues with scene transitions/fade system
- Fixed coin not being removed for chapter 4 ship and outfit upgrades
- Fixed Lai li fight incorrectly leading to void behemoth fight
- Fixed food usage issue in dungeons, where crew selection wouldn't be prompted
- Fixed Crewman and Whore prospects available in towns not saving/loading correctly
- Fixed some issues with yeti fisting lewd scene
- Fixed Town Requests progressing before player accepts them
- Fixed duplicate town requests generated from town board
- Fixed UI issues with animated UI when opening combat loot bags
- Fixed issue with SexManager sprite skin changing code
- Fixed default audio slider imbalance
- Fixed issues with the silhouette system
- Fixed issue with Aurelia footplay scene when the player has a cock
- Fixed ball size not adjusted to match cock size in intro editor
- Fixed 'Southern Eccentric' NPC having an unintended feminine voice
- Fixed arms not being skin tinted in Aurelia sex scene
- Fixed combat stat descriptions showing unintended letters/symbols
- Fixed central continent showing the wrong name on the world map
- Fixed wrong ambiance and music playing when leaving outfitter tent in Sea of Tents
- Fixed some issues involving screen-wide particle effects
- Fixed Troll NPCs not having a mouth in some expressions
- Fixed Troll Hunter appearing at the edge of the screen during the pre-combat scene
- Fixed unintended random Uthgar boss fight in Deepmount Caverns
- Fixed crash caused by rudely declining Vinthal for sex after he walks you home
- Fixed several reported typos in scenes
- Fixed a bunch of other minor bugs that I neglected to note
Thank you so much for your attention and feedback!
Stay tuned for further updates.
