Buffs Buffs and more Buffs!

Hello Spirit Hunters!

We are back with another patch! This time we added a lot of ability buffs and a couple of previously announced features.

Grand Hex got a massive CDR boost in the last patch. Now its getting even stronger with a 10% size/radius bump.

Tangle vines damage over time now lasts longer.

Orbital fire’s rotation speed gets is increased by 10%

Arrow starting cooldown reduced by 10%... which means its even faster at max... is that possible?

*Mines got a big fix. The upgrade banner will read correctly to match the 2-3 second starting cooldown.

XP scaling and balancing

You can now unlock a node in the divinity web that gives you access to a 4th ability banner when you level up! Now you will have more choices so you can get closer to the desired build.

Added current build to the ability upgrade screen so you can... see your build... as you are building it. :P

New divinity web nodes that once unlocked add starting gold to your run.



Hard mode bosses that you guys were chewing through in seconds got a lil beefier. Also added the new Hammer Horse Knight to the Hinterlands Hard mode.

That evil little Screebler Bomber got nuked. Reduced speed, damage and explosive radius.

A few bugs squashed:

Missing boss icons on the battle timeline have been added.

White box at the end of Dark Forest bug should be gone... should be.......

Missing XP scaling at super high levels fixed.

Moon Mummy not spawning enough on every map has been resolved. :)

Finally a huge Magnus synergy buff! Every Magnus starting synergy has been massively improved for powerful late game healing. Plus a small bump in starting HP.