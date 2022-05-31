Added Free Play mode

Version 2.0.0. is live with the ability to play a custom game, starting from any year you want, with custom regional settings and custom skills. This mode has no quests, so you can set your own goals and play without any special events or time limits.

Sandbox feature upgraded to customizable Free Play / Endless mode

You can now run your own Crypto Exchange in both sandbox mode and Asia scenario

Added location with a huge empty outdoor area to real estate market, suitable for solar panel farm

Disallowed buying shop items for free by setting unrealistic USD exchange rate

Added warning when no person is present to install OS

Music no longer stops playing when you set the game speed to zero

Removed the low pass filter from music

Improved text layout on the phone screen

Prevented autopilot from selling USim to pay the bills

Fixed bug that caused infinite amount in player’s fiat wallet

Fixed bug with stale updates if you exit one scenario and start a new one immediately without restarting the game

Fixed bug where database and web server capacity was ignored in some cases

Updated translations

Note: some of new features linked to the contents of save files and are only available if you start a new scenario.

The next update will focus on quality of life improvements like setting the mining option for the whole facility, etc.