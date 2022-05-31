We're going Nuclear!

Greetings Builders!

The second major update for Highrise City is out now! "Go Nuclear" introduces Milestone 11 and quite a lot of adjustments, new content and bugfixes. Todays update introduces also a new map: Vancouver. And that's not all: Most of the changes also influence the gameplay.

Changelog

Achievements (They also influence the gameplay as they give you additional research points)

New Map: Vancouver

Milestone 11 is now available

New Building: Nuclear Powerplant

New Building: Enhanced Copper Smelter

New Building: Titanium Mine

New Building: Deep Coal Mine

New Building: Deep Copper Mine

New Building: Deep Iron Mine

New Product Chain: Medicine AG

Further improved visuals for some buildings

Images above Carriers get updated correctly

Several smaller bugfixes

Fixed multiple possible crashes

Since bigger cities consume a lot of resources, we have now introduced the deep mines, so that cities with more than one million residents can take care of themselves. They might be cost intensive but they can be well worth it, especially in the end game.

If you are wondering, how Achievements work and how they unlock additional research points, we've got you covered as well: If you unlock an achievement, you will get some additional points which will from there on be globally available in your account. So you carry them over into new towns as well, allowing you to proceed quicker after some time, giving advanced players the option to make progress faster with a new town.

In other news we have started working on the landscaping tool and on reworking the street system now. Our new programmer in the meantime is working on improving the editor in a way that you will be able to share custom 3D models in the future.

To celebrate the new update there is now a small discount available. Interested mayors get 15% off during the next seven days.