Version 1.04: New bullet patterns and the like

Thank you for playing Endless Bullet Heaven! Patch notes below:

Additions:

Added 6 new bullet patterns: "Inwards/Outwards Barrage", "Cursed Eyes", "Bombs!", "Chains", "Payday", "Falling Forest"

Some are shown below!

Payday

Chains

Bombs!

Added a new variation of "Knives!": Knives! (Cursed!)

Added a slight variation for "UFOs"

Added 5 new achievements (seen below!)

Added sounds to a few bullet patterns that made sense

I'll be doing more of this in the next update. I started to realize there were attacks that sounded odd without any unique sounds for them such as the volcano or the new bomb bullet pattern. Both of these specific cases have been done in this update.

Misc Changes:

Nerfed "Bubbles!" pattern

Gave the angry bubbles a better sprite, also fixing a color issue

Buffed "Confetti", gave it a slight variation, and fixed a consistent safe spot

Probably a bunch of other stuff I forgot to list

There's still more to come soon! Don't know if I'll just pile it onto the next regular update or release a smaller 1.041 patch a little later but there's plenty more planned. I just figured it had been a bit since the last update so I wanted to get all this out so people have some new stuff to see. Cheers!

As usual if there are any issues, either yell at me (@Dracoraz) on twitter or send an email to dracorazhelp@gmail.com .