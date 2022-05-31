Update WTW v.01.23.01.55

To arms Titans!

A group of mercenaries has destroyed all your advances... but don't worry. Because with the new civil conquest you will not only have the opportunity to hunt them down, but you will also be able to obtain rewards of all kinds.

¡¡Vendetta!!

Find the NPCs marked with the Titancoin symbol and complete the more than 250 missions scattered around the map.

We have radically changed the look of the scope when aiming, now the feeling is much more immersive.

New save system

Server Optimization

Correction of the problem that caused the construction plan to not be drawn.

Improved animations

We hope you enjoy the new update, in the meantime we will continue working to offer you the best possible experiences. Remember that we are delighted to hear your suggestions, so we invite you to enter our discord and chat with us.