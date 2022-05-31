June 2022 Club Box - Summer Showdown Festival! [Patch 98]

Ready for a Summer Jam?

Get your summer fit ready because it’s about to get hot in here! This month’s sub box theme is Summer Showdown Festival! This box packs all the gear you’ll need for those summer raves.



Catch the ‘Summer Showdown Festival’ Promo Video Below:



New Moderation Features:

Our new Privacy Bubble feature allows players to feel safe and comfortable upon spawning in a lobby where they may encounter a disruptive player. This feature ensures that players always have their personal safe space without any intrusions.

You’ve seen our mute function. Now we have the ‘Mute All’ feature right under your wrists allowing you to escape all the noise at your leisure.

New Features

Summer Showdown Festival Sub Box

New lobby privacy bubble + mute all button

Game Rating System re-enabled

