June 2022 Club Box - Summer Showdown Festival! [Patch 98]

Ready for a Summer Jam?
Get your summer fit ready because it’s about to get hot in here! This month’s sub box theme is Summer Showdown Festival! This box packs all the gear you’ll need for those summer raves.
Catch the ‘Summer Showdown Festival’ Promo Video Below:
New Moderation Features:
Our new Privacy Bubble feature allows players to feel safe and comfortable upon spawning in a lobby where they may encounter a disruptive player. This feature ensures that players always have their personal safe space without any intrusions.
You’ve seen our mute function. Now we have the ‘Mute All’ feature right under your wrists allowing you to escape all the noise at your leisure.
New Features
- Summer Showdown Festival Sub Box
- New lobby privacy bubble + mute all button
- Game Rating System re-enabled
Bug Fixes
- Fixed quick seat not working properly and putting you back into the lobby
- Fixed an instance of grey cardbacks
- Player's own props will no longer disappear at far distances
- Players can now register for MTTs from the Casino One Slots Room
- Fixed an issue with Quest Voice Commands breaking on Roulette
- Fixed an instance of tutorial breaking when pushing all-in
- Various minor functionality changes
- Various props/apparel visual fixes
