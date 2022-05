Share · View all patches · Build 8843493 · Last edited 31 May 2022 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Yesterday we taught our AI how to speak so it can better distract the player and win even more.

In order to balance things out we also introduced brain lag which means the more the AI is winning the less it will be able to think.

We also sped up the game by a whopping 8%.