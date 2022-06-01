 Skip to content

Forward Defense update for 1 June 2022

Forward Defense is out now!

Forward Defense update for 1 June 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8843320

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Forward Defense is out now on Steam! Build Hesco Walls, Howitzers and Missile Launchers and defeat the rebellious Revolutionary Freedom Army. If you buy the game this week, you'll get a 20% discount.


Forward Defense has been in development for about two years and we really hope you'll enjoy playing it. We're planning to add a lot more features throughout Early Access, so stay tuned for future updates. If you do encounter any bugs or glitches, you can let us know in the Community Hub on Steam. You'll also find a thread there where you can post ideas or suggestions.

Please refer to this article for the system requirements: https://www.indiedb.com/games/forward-defense/news/forward-defense-system-requirements

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForwardDefense
IndieDB: https://www.indiedb.com/games/forward-defense
Twitter: https://twitter.com/forward_defense
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTr4xn-uZ9C3OzbxG7ihBCQ

