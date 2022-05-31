New Update: More Stats, More Graphs & Gorgeous Menu Themes

If there's one thing Dr. KAtz and his team can't get enough of - it is data, especially when said data is cat-related. The deal is real simple: to achieve Singularity and establish Catopia, we need to accumulate as much knowledge about cats as possible.

Which is why new statistical instruments have been introduced to Learning Factory's engineering team, so they could work some more! Additionally, new and more comfortable conditions of moving around and operating are now available. It's like you don't need to rest at all now: work as many time as you want, and then work some more! Glory to science! Glory to KOTOVOD!

v0.10.74 Released!

More Ruin types

Additional statistics available on the respective tab in the Monument: including data on how many items are/aren't used in crafting and cat loyalty graphs

Statistics interface now allows displaying up to 6 graphs at a time

Graphs display optimization

Part of control keys can now be reassigned in settings menu

Several main menu themes unlocked by default (previously required a promo code)

New main menu themes

Interface fixes

Bug fixes

Decreased ocean tiles weight in territory price generation algorithm

Cat business purchases are now visible in the Stores

