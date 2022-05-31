Version 0.2.9.0b is live!

The newest version 0.2.9.0b is available now!

New Drone Towers!

Beat the level 10 boss at S'Bastia Village to unlock the Drone Tower Gemstone Upgrade

Drone Towers summon flying drones

Drones follow enemies while shooting at them

Basic Drone Towers can be upgraded to Pegasus Drone Towers

Pegasus Drone Towers can be upgraded to Harpy Drone Towers

New Achievements!

Build a Basic Drone Tower to unlock an achievement

Build a Pegasus Drone Tower to unlock an achievement

Build a Harpy Drone Tower to unlock an achievement

New Reroll Mechanics!

Two new Gemstone Upgrades to unlock rerolls

You can get 5 rerolls for the door categories or the rewards

Reroll the outcome to master your build

Each level there is a chance to get up to 4 reward choices instead of just 2

Alot of randomness is reduced

Other Changes:

Fixed some performance issues

Some UI changes and improvements

Fixed some enemy navigation problems at S'Bastia Village

Some players requested randomness reductions. I hope this update can improve the gameplay alot and make the game more strategic. The new towers will give you more build options and new mazing strategies. I hope you have fun with this update and the new content!

-brimsel