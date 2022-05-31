 Skip to content

Rogue Door Defense update for 31 May 2022

Version 0.2.9.0b is live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The newest version 0.2.9.0b is available now!

  • New Drone Towers!
  • Beat the level 10 boss at S'Bastia Village to unlock the Drone Tower Gemstone Upgrade
  • Drone Towers summon flying drones
  • Drones follow enemies while shooting at them
  • Basic Drone Towers can be upgraded to Pegasus Drone Towers
  • Pegasus Drone Towers can be upgraded to Harpy Drone Towers

  • New Achievements!
  • Build a Basic Drone Tower to unlock an achievement
  • Build a Pegasus Drone Tower to unlock an achievement
  • Build a Harpy Drone Tower to unlock an achievement

  • New Reroll Mechanics!
  • Two new Gemstone Upgrades to unlock rerolls
  • You can get 5 rerolls for the door categories or the rewards
  • Reroll the outcome to master your build
  • Each level there is a chance to get up to 4 reward choices instead of just 2
  • Alot of randomness is reduced
Other Changes:
  • Fixed some performance issues
  • Some UI changes and improvements
  • Fixed some enemy navigation problems at S'Bastia Village

Some players requested randomness reductions. I hope this update can improve the gameplay alot and make the game more strategic. The new towers will give you more build options and new mazing strategies. I hope you have fun with this update and the new content!

-brimsel

