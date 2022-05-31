Version 0.2.9.0b is live!

The newest version 0.2.9.0b is available now!
- New Drone Towers!
- Beat the level 10 boss at S'Bastia Village to unlock the Drone Tower Gemstone Upgrade
- Drone Towers summon flying drones
- Drones follow enemies while shooting at them
- Basic Drone Towers can be upgraded to Pegasus Drone Towers
- Pegasus Drone Towers can be upgraded to Harpy Drone Towers
- New Achievements!
- Build a Basic Drone Tower to unlock an achievement
- Build a Pegasus Drone Tower to unlock an achievement
- Build a Harpy Drone Tower to unlock an achievement
- New Reroll Mechanics!
- Two new Gemstone Upgrades to unlock rerolls
- You can get 5 rerolls for the door categories or the rewards
- Reroll the outcome to master your build
- Each level there is a chance to get up to 4 reward choices instead of just 2
- Alot of randomness is reduced
Other Changes:
- Fixed some performance issues
- Some UI changes and improvements
- Fixed some enemy navigation problems at S'Bastia Village
Some players requested randomness reductions. I hope this update can improve the gameplay alot and make the game more strategic. The new towers will give you more build options and new mazing strategies. I hope you have fun with this update and the new content!
-brimsel
Changed files in this update